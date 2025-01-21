KLANG, Jan 21 — Police have confirmed that 32 people were injured in an explosion at a chemical recycling plant in Taman Perindustrian Kapar Indah, Klang, yesterday afternoon.

Klang Utara District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said that the injured individuals, aged between 20 and 40, were in the vicinity of the explosion when it occurred.

“All of them, who are local residents, received outpatient treatment at Hospital Tunku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang, with no serious injuries reported. They have since been discharged after receiving treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s investigation at the scene this afternoon revealed that police, fire department personnel, and staff from the Klang Health Office were at the site for further inspection.

Earlier, Selangor Department of Environment (JAS) Director Nor Aziah Jaafar was reported to have said that negligence and violations of licensing conditions would be among the factors investigated in the incident.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was also reported as saying that the initial investigation revealed the explosion was caused by chemicals stored at the plant’s premises. — Bernama