BANGI, Jan 21 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) today announced the award of Madani Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Grant worth RM10,000 to parliamentary constituencies regardless of political background.

Its Minister Chang Lih Kang said this is the first initiative introduced by Mosti and the allocation would be channelled through the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department to the offices of Members of Parliament (MPs), expected in the first half of this year.

“However, the funds will not be channelled to those who hold positions such as ministers, deputy ministers or menteri besar (as they have larger allocations).

“The grant is to help MPs implement STI-related programmes in their respective constituencies for primary or secondary school students or the local community,” he said in a press conference after the Mosti New Year’s Message here today, which was also attended by Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal.

According to Chang, the funds received will also be audited to ensure that they meet the purpose of the grant, in addition to requiring such programmes to strengthen community participation in the field of science and technology.

Earlier in his speech on the direction of Mosti, he said that Mosti management had agreed to highlight a mega project that cuts across sectors, agencies and divisions within Mosti.

“I hereby announce that Mosti will lead the Asean Space Economy which is a moonshot programme, a national mega project. This regional space economy will drive the development of other sectors such as agriculture, communications, transportation and education, as well as developing downstream industries such as rare earth elements (REE) to produce products such as supermagnets,” he said.

According to Chang, with a combination of strategic location, technological expertise, strong policies and international cooperation, Malaysia is in the best position to become the leader of the space economy in Asean, as a holistic approach will not only provide economic benefits, but also contribute to technological advancement and sustainable development in the region.

He stressed that a comprehensive mapping of the moonshot project needs to be detailed to know the actual resource requirements needed.

“This combination of initiatives, if realised, can make Malaysia an attractive country for domestic and foreign investment, making STI a pillar in national development and thus creating a balance in sustainable economic growth and the formation of a progressive society,” he said.

Chang said, Mosti will continue to play a role as a key collaborator in advancing technology and innovation, with a focus on strategic sectors that can strengthen the country’s economy.

Among the main sectors that will be given attention are REE, artificial intelligence (AI) and green technology, which are aimed at attracting international investment as well as to develop sustainable technologies that can address global challenges such as climate change and food security.

In addition, Mosti is also committed to ensuring innovations that directly benefit the people, especially through the implementation of initiatives such as Kampung Angkat Madani, which aim to bring technological solutions to rural areas.

At the same time, the ministry will strengthen its communication strategy to raise public awareness of the importance of science, technology and innovation (STI) in daily life.

Touching on the governance aspect, Chang said he had asked Mosti secretary-general Datuk Aminuddin Hassim to hold briefings every six months on the implementation of all Mosti roadmaps.

“Meanwhile, high-impact specific projects such as the Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station (MHRS), Remote Sensing Satellites and vaccine development need to be reported on their progress every three months,” he said. — Bernama