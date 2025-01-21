KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct mobile phone checks only on individuals suspected in specific investigations, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He assured that such checks would not be conducted arbitrarily or randomly in public areas.

“This means there must be information, intelligence, or reasonable suspicion indicating that a person has committed an offence or crime, thus making them a suspect,” he said when contacted here today.

He added that such inspections would only be conducted by officers ranked Inspector and above.

Razarudin said checks would be conducted only when necessary for investigations and would adhere to existing laws and the Federal Constitution.

The IGP emphasised that the inspections would be strictly related to case investigations, allowing officers to perform their duties effectively while respecting individual rights and maintaining public trust.

On Jan 13, Razarudin said police have the authority to inspect mobile phones if there is reasonable suspicion or information suggesting involvement in criminal activities.

This authority is provided under several legal provisions, including Section 23(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 116B of the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998, Section 249 of the CMA, Section 20(g) of the Police Act and Section 292 of the Penal Code, which applies if obscene materials are found.

Additionally, the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 addresses online gambling applications, with both offences permitting arrests without a warrant.

Last Saturday, it was reported that PDRM and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) would soon hold a meeting to discuss the issue of police inspecting the public’s mobile phones. — Bernama