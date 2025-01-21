PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — Payment of Rahmah Cash Donation (STR) Phase 1 will be disbursed in stages starting tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

A statement issued by the ministry today stated that the payments will be credited to the bank account of the registered recipients or in cash through Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) in stages according to the respective STR qualification categories.

The ministry said STR 2025 involves an allocation of RM2.3 billion compared to RM2.1 billion last year.

It said the 2025 STR and the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) 2025 will benefit nearly nine million recipients or 60 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia.

“For STR and SARA 2025, the government has increased the maximum rate for households to RM4,600 which is an increase of almost 25 per cent compared to RM3,700 last year.

“The minimum rate for singles also increased to RM600 from RM500 last year, which is an increase of 20 per cent,” according to MOF.

In the same statement, MOF stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said the increased allocation for STR Phase 1, which far exceeds the national inflation rate, reflects the government’s determination to ensure the welfare of a large number of people in the country improves, despite the increase in the cost of living.

“Although the increase in the cost of living is a phenomenon affecting the whole world, the Madani government hopes that the increase in SARA and STR contributions every year will help the people achieve a better life,” said Anwar.

Application for STR is open throughout the year and for applicants whose name is not in the STR database, they need to apply on the official STR portal at the link https://bantuantunnai.hasil.gov.my.

MOF also advises the public to be wary of unauthentic links by irresponsible parties. — Bernama