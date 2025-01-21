SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul met with his Singaporean counterpart Seah Kian Peng, here yesterday as part of his official tour of Asean member countries aimed at strengthening ties and discussing strategic cooperation between parliamentary institutions in the region.

Johari, who is also the President of the 46th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), said that during the meeting they discussed several issues, with key areas focusing on cooperation among member countries in renewable energy, food security, and innovation.

“How can we maximise our renewable energy potential? Southeast Asian nations have all the ingredients to explore these renewable energy capabilities.

“In terms of food security, we can combine our expertise to maximise our capabilities, while for innovation, we can work together to enhance our technical know-how by employing AI to drive the economy,” he told Bernama after the meeting at a hotel, here.

They also discussed the role of the legislature, such as the parliament, in supporting the government in strengthening bilateral relations, as well as increasing the exchange of people-to-people contact within Asean to strengthen the bloc.

During the meeting, Johari also formally invited Seah to the 46th AIPA General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur in September.

This year, Malaysia will also host other AIPA meetings, including the 4th Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA in Sarawak, the 2nd Consultative Meeting of Young Parliamentarians of AIPA in Selangor, and the 8th Meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs in Melaka.

Johari said that AIPA’s agenda this year will complement Malaysia’s Chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

Next, he will head to Brunei, the Philippines, and Indonesia as part of his Asean tour. — Bernama