SIBU, Jan 20 — Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee has proposed for the long-awaited cancer centre be built in Sibu, rather than in Kuching, based on logistical grounds.

The Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister opined that Sibu’s central location within Sarawak makes it the most suitable place for establishing this health facility.

“Some might not agree with it, but this is just my personal view. It is not because that we do not favour for the cancer centre to be built in Kuching or anything like that. This is because Sibu is strategically located in the centre of Sarawak.

“And as you know, patients travel frequently for follow-up and for treatment to a cancer centre. It’s not a one-off treatment.

“Therefore, in terms of logistics, Sibu is the most ideal place for such a centre to be built in Sarawak. Otherwise, patients will be hard-pressed to travel far, seeking treatment, and incurring heavy expenses,” he said during Rejang Medical Centre’s (RMC) 22nd Anniversary Dinner here last night.

The Nangka assemblyman also suggested that the government outsource some of the public hospitals’ services to private hospitals to provide better healthcare services to the people.

“In my personal view, it will be a daunting task for the government to provide a good healthcare service in Sarawak without private sector’s help.

“Meaning, the enhancements extend beyond merely increasing coverage, encompassing the provision of better equipment and improved amenities for public benefit.

“For this reason, in my opinion, the significance of making arrangements to obtain services from the private sector can ensure that the public can ultimately reap the benefits of the healthcare services provided by the private sector.”

Dr Annuar pointed out that the strategic partnership with the private sector will allow for more sustainable services.

“Therefore, it is better to work together with the private sector in terms of providing a better healthcare to the people in Sarawak.”

On another note, Dr Annuar was elated to learn about the upcoming cardiac unit in RMC.

“(Chief executive officer of RMC) Dr John (Tang) asked me whether I want to practice (being a cardiologist) or not in the future. Thank you so much, but I think I would like to continue to be in politics to serve the people,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Annuar recalled how RMC assisted in providing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and mass vaccination during the Covid-19 pandemic to safeguard the people.

Among those present were Senator Robert Lau, Sibu Division health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu, RMC chairman board of management Dr Lau Ngi Chuang, medical director Dr Tang Sai Hang and general manager Anne Lau. — The Borneo Post



