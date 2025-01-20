KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 – A total of 167 individuals have lost RM160.1 million over the past four years to lawyers who mismanaged funds or engaged in fraudulent property deals, police reportedly said.

The Star cited Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the criminal breach of trust (CBT) cases involving lawyers spiked last year with 62 cases and a record loss of RM62.8 million.

“As of January 15, a case with RM92,000 in losses has already been recorded,” he was quoted saying.

Since 2021, 113 male and 54 female victims were impacted, and the breakdown of the losses were as follows:

2021 — RM56.3 million (39 cases)

2022 — RM11.7 million (30 cases)

2023 — RM29.7 million (35 cases)

He said victims included businessmen, teachers, retirees, and private sector employees, with those aged above 60 making up the largest group affected.

Police investigations revealed that some lawyers misused client funds and assets for personal gain, including a recent case involving a company director who lost RM19 million.

“While the number of cases seems small, the losses suffered by the victims are quite significant,” he reportedly said.

“A criminal act committed by a professional individual, entrusted to safeguard funds or assets, should not happen.”

Ramli said police are taking such cases seriously and called on the Bar Council to tighten procedures and ethical codes to prevent further incidents.

He stressed the need for stricter enforcement, regular audits, and easier reporting mechanisms to protect clients and hold rogue lawyers accountable.

The Bar Council has also been urged to impose harsher disciplinary actions, including licence revocations, against lawyers found guilty of CBT.