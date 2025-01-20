KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A contractor was arrested yesterday for allegedly assaulting a senior housing executive in a dispute over home repairs in Kluang, Johor.

Berita Harian reported that the 38-year-old suspect is accused of attacking Md Feries Sallih, leaving him with head injuries and a fractured finger.

The incident occurred last Friday when the victim visited the suspect’s house to address concerns about the repairs.

According to Kluang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh, the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s head multiple times with a bag containing a phone, punched his chest, and kicked his back before forcibly taking his bag.

“The suspect is in custody, and a remand application will be made to assist investigations under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” Bahrin was quoted as saying.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

The dispute reportedly arose after the suspect, who had purchased a house in the area, lodged a complaint about damages and was dissatisfied with the repair work carried out.