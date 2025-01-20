BRUSSELS, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday attended a gathering here with Malaysians living in Belgium.

The gathering, held in conjunction with his two-day working visit to Belgium starting Sunday (January 19), was attended by about 200 members of the Malaysian diaspora.

Among those present at the gathering were Malaysia’s ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union (EU), Datuk Mohd Khalid Abbasi Abdul Razak and president of the Malaysian Association in Belgium Sarala Shambulingam.

Also present were Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Mohd Khalid Abbasi, in his speech, said that about 200 Malaysians are either working or studying in Belgium.

“One notable name who could not attend is footballer Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, who has a game tonight,” he said.

Luqman Hakim made Malaysian football history when he signed a contract with the Belgian club KV Kortrijk. — Bernama