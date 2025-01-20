MIRI, Jan 20 — Driver negligence and carelessness were responsible for an alarming 95 per cent of the 21,733 traffic accidents reported in Sarawak last year, said Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister said that data from the Sarawak Police Headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) also revealed that speeding and losing control of vehicles were significant contributors, accounting for 21 per cent of the accident cases.

“Rear-end collisions contributed 32.4 per cent, while side collisions at intersections accounted for 21.5 per cent of the total accidents in 2024. Meanwhile, head-on collisions were 4.5 per cent, while sideswipes and other causes were 5.5 per cent and 9.6 per cent, respectively.

“Additionally, the increase in the number of vehicles on the road also contributed to three per cent of accidents,” he said when officiating at the Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration at Shell Petrol station in Permyjaya today.

Lee, who is also Sarawak Road Safety Council president, said that other factors included weather conditions, roads, and the terrain, which accounted for two per cent of the total accidents.

Thus, he said the road safety campaign was a means to remind the public, especially road users, to be cautious and considerate when traveling on the road.

“When the festive season approaches, many will be travelling to their respective hometowns to be with their families. Put on your seatbelts, do not use your handphones while driving, and abide by all the traffic rules.

“At the same time, parents as well as guardians must not to allow their children who do not have a driving licence to drive, as it would not only endanger their lives but also other road users.”

Lee said the tragic accident at Jalan Teo Kui Seng in Kuching, which claimed five innocent lives, should serve as a reminder that parents or guardians must monitor their children, especially underage children who do not have a licence, from driving.

Also present at the function were Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili, Miri Deputy Police Chief Supt Nur Asyikin Abdullah, and Miri Resident Galong Luang. — The Borneo Post