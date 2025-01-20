KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A Thai court in Narathiwat has denied a bail application from Malaysian dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan Ismail, known as Eda Ezrin, who was arrested on drug-related charges.

According to the New Straits Times, a police spokesman said the 30-year-old singer, along with five other Malaysians, will remain in jail until their trial concludes.

Eda Ezrin, her husband Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35, and four other individuals were arrested in possession of 6,059 yaba pills in Sungai Golok on November 1, 2024. The six had recently applied for bail, but the court rejected their request.

“The singer as well as the other five Malaysians had asked the court recently for their release on bail.

But under Thailand’s drug laws, anyone caught with more than 200 yaba pills cannot be released on bail while their court trial is still on-going,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Under Thai drug laws, those convicted of possessing illegal substances like yaba can face sentences of up to 15 years in prison and fines exceeding 200,000 baht (RM26,000).

On January 14, the six individuals were charged with drug possession and consumption at the Narathiwat Provincial Court.

They pleaded not guilty to possession but admitted to using drugs before Judge Yuan Khao Kham.

Additionally, two of the accused, Zuhaira Nasrin, 26, and Eridieka Mohd Noor, 33, are facing further charges for illegal entry and overstaying their visas in Thailand.