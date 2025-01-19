GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged all parties not to sensationalise the controversy surrounding the sale of sandwiches labelled “Ham and Cheese” at Universiti Malaya (UM), amid questions over the product’s halal status.

Berita Harian reported that Zahid added the issue should not be overblown, given the retailer’s proactive response to withdraw the product..

“The immediate closure of two retail outlets on campus by the university was a commendable step.

“We are leaving further investigations to the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and the Royal Malaysia Police to ensure appropriate follow-up actions are taken,” he was quoted as saying today.

As chairman of the Halal Development Council, Zahid stressed the importance of avoiding similar incidents.

“This issue touches on matters of religion and must be handled with care.

“I hope it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent such mistakes in the future,” he added.

UM had earlier announced the immediate closure of two 24-hour retail outlets on campus to allow investigations to proceed without disruption.

Jakim later confirmed that the “Ham and Cheese” sandwiches sold at the premises did not hold a Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company producing the product was not a certified halal operator.