LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today opened the Asean Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat here, highlighting the need for ASEAN to focus on regional economic integration, climate preparedness and inclusivity to navigate a rapidly changing global landscape.

“Our diversity of economic strengths and capabilities, coupled with ASEAN’s involvement in free trade agreements like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), positions us uniquely to build integrated supply chains,” he said.

Highlighting ASEAN’s collective potential, he noted the bloc’s status as the fifth-largest economy globally, with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$3.8 trillion and a population of 677 million.

Mohamad also known as Tok Mat, emphasised the need for continued intra-regional trade and investment.

“We are much stronger together. Promoting intra-regional trade and investment is essential to shielding us from future economic shocks,” he said at the retreat, held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) in the legendary island.

Addressing the growing threat of climate change, Mohamad called for unified action within ASEAN.

“As one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-induced disasters, Southeast Asia must be crisis-ready. ASEAN’s collective voice in global negotiations, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is vital to ensure our needs are heard,” he said. — Bernama