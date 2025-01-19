KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — Rumoured to be critically ill, Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain is recovering well from acute kidney issues and was seen in good spirits during a visit by Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman.

Musa visited Mohamad Hamsan, 56, who is currently warded at the KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital around noon today, The Star reported.

“He (Mohamad Hamsan) is in stable condition. Although he appeared tired, he was in good spirits as he chatted with Tun Musa,” Mohamad Hamsan’s younger brother, Wahidan, told the news outlet.

Earlier this morning, The Star reported the long-time Umno politician, an assistant housing and local government minister in Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s Sabah state Cabinet, in be in a critical condition.

Citing his daughter Nurhafizah Fatin, the newspaper reported Mohamad Hamsan has been rushed to the intensive care unit last night.

According to the newspaper, Mohamad Hamsan has been in and out of the hospital since December 2024.



