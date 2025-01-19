BATU GAJAH, Jan 19 — Several male victims, aged between 45 and 55, from the Menglembu area today claimed that they had been deceived by two individuals offering a so-called fortune-changing service, causing them to suffer losses of more than RM140,000.

One of the victims, 55-year-old Chan, said he had met a Thai woman and a local man in 2022 who offered a service to change one’s fate by donating a coffin to individuals who had passed away in Thailand.

“I was taken in by the words of both suspects who claimed that to live a fortunate life, I needed to buy a coffin and it would be handed over to a temple in Thailand.

“I had handed over more than RM20,000 in cash in instalments since 2022, and in November of last year, I found out I had been scammed because the money I gave them was not handed over to the so-called temple,” he added during a press conference at the Menglembu State Legislative Assembly (ADUN) Service Centre today.

Another victim, who only wished to be known as Kam Yuen, 50, claimed to have lost more than RM69,000 after being duped by the two individuals.

“I was also deceived by them into purchasing jewellery, but when I went to a gold shop to verify its authenticity, it turned out to be fake,” he said, adding that they had filed police reports.

Meanwhile, Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw Kam Foon said his office had received complaints from all the victims two weeks ago after they realised they had been scammed. He expressed hope that the authorities would conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action. — Bernama