KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Penang couple who went missing after travelling to Thailand in September last year have safely returned home.

Northeast District acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake confirmed that Goh Beng Shong, 21, and Ng Yin Yin, 23, have returned to their hometown.

He told The Star that their disappearance was not linked to human trafficking, adding that the case has been closed following the recording of their statements.

Goh’s mother Tan Lee Lie said, “My son is usually quiet. When I asked him what happened, he only mentioned that he and his girlfriend were arrested by the local police when they transited from Thailand to Germany,” she said.

She also said that her son is temporarily staying at his girlfriend’s home.

Tan added that her son did not provide further details, but she expressed relief that both he and Ng returned safely.

She said her son is in good health and unharmed.

Tan also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped during her son’s disappearance.

Ng was earlier reported to have travelled to Bangkok, Thailand, with her boyfriend in early September last year without informing her family.

She went missing after taking her passport and identity documents.