IPOH, Jan 19 — A man who was reported missing since Thursday was found dead, believed to have drowned in Sungai Perak, near Kampung Changkat Parah, Parit yesterday.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said that the body of Rosidi Nor, 43, was found by fire department personnel in the river at 4.10 pm yesterday.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation, which began this morning, focused on the river area after the victim was believed to have fallen into the river following the discovery of the victim’s shoes on the riverbank.

The SAR members used the surface searching techniques with a boat after searching in the nearby forest failed to find any clues.

“Additionally, the searches in the riverbank area included JBPM and police boats, even assisted by the tracker dogs from the K9 Unit, including the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Kuala Kangsar and Pangkor Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP),” he said in a statement last night.

Sabarodzi said the victim was successfully found by rescue members three kilometres from the location where the victim was reported to have fallen.

“The victim’s body was then taken to the Fire Command Post (PKB) for identification by the victim’s family and subsequently handed over to the police,” he said.

It was reported that Rosidi, who had mental health issues, had been missing since Thursday when he did not return home. — Bernama