KUCHING, Jan 19 — Sarawak’s new state-of-the-art international airport will be located in Tanjung Embang, Samarahan Division near the deep-sea port currently under development in the area.

In announcing this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Tanjung Embang was selected over Matang for the airport project due to logistical challenges, including airspace constraints near Indonesian territory.

“I am very transparent. Initially, we planned to develop the airport in Matang, but the flight approach would involve international arrangements. Aircraft landing there would need to pass through Indonesian airspace over Kalimantan, which requires permission and incurs costs.

“Tanjung Embang was more suitable as it allows flights to approach entirely within our own airspace. This is a major development, and InsyaAllah, we have our own funds to build the deep-sea port and airport in Tanjung Embang,” he said during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Southern Zone Branch Delegates Meeting here today.

Abang Johari explained that the new airport would be designed to offer better convenience for Sarawakians and tourists.

He added that it would be modelled after Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar, featuring world-class facilities and services.

To oversee the airport’s development, a committee chaired by the Sarawak Financial Secretary has been established to review proposals and ensure the project’s successful implementation.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is Asajaya assemblyman, expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the airport and port projects.

“Tanjung Embang is adjacent to Asajaya constituency, and I believe, as stated by the Premier, the spin-offs from such a large-scale development — estimated at around RM100 billion — will benefit Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian and the other local population,” he told reporters when met after the event.

Abdul Karim said the timeline for these developments was not very far off, especially with Sarawak set to have its own airline this year.

“Plans to build the deep-sea port and new international airport are expected to be implemented during the 13th Malaysia Plan, likely on a fast-track basis, and this will further elevate Kuching city, along with infrastructure development and the economy of Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added. — The Borneo Post