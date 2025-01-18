KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has announced a four-day road ban for heavy vehicles and a temporary reduction of the national speed limit during the Chinese New Year celebration period.

The road ban will be enforced on January 27 and 28, before the celebration, and on February 1 and 2, after the celebration.

According to a press release by the MoT, the measures aim to reduce traffic congestion and minimise road accident risks caused by the mixing of heavy vehicles and private cars during peak travel times.

“To ensure compliance with the road ban, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will intensify enforcement activities nationwide through the 2025 Chinese New Year (TBC) operation and joint operations with other enforcement agencies,” the MoT said.

The temporary national speed limit reduction will also be in effect from January 28 to February 2 as part of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Op Selamat initiative.

The MoT urged all road users to prioritise safety and adhere to traffic rules during the festive season.

It added, “Drive safely, save lives.”