BANGKOK, Jan 18 — ASEAN must establish consistent digital and cybersecurity standards, particularly in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence (AI) in order to foster a trusted digital environment and strengthen the region’s global digital economy position.

Malaysia’s Digital Minister, Gobind Singh Deo, emphasised that such efforts would enhance interoperability across Southeast Asia, benefitting ASEAN Member States by driving growth and competitiveness in the global digital landscape.

“Malaysia fully supports the call to finalise negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) as soon as possible, given the substantial economic benefits it would deliver to the region,” he said in a statement at the conclusion of the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) in Bangkok on Friday.

He highlighted that DEFA is expected to double the value of ASEAN’s digital economy to US$ 2 trillion by 2030, up from a projected US$ 1 trillion.

Gobind, who led the Malaysian delegation to ADGMIN which ended Friday, said apart from DEFA, the meeting also underscored the importance of stronger collaboration in preventing online scams and fraud, and enhanced connectivity.

“Three key takeaways from ADGMIN were accelerating regional economic growth, especially through DEFA; building a safer digital environment by combating online scams and ensuring proper AI governance, and enhancing regional connectivity as Malaysia, had during ADGMIN, advocated for consistent digital and cybersecurity standards across ASEAN to ensure the interoperability of solutions,” he said.

Gobind added that ADGMIN also endorsed five projects that Malaysia will champion in 2025 namely Championing the safe deployment of AI in Southeast Asia, Sustainable data centre development, Cross Border Cloud Computing Framework, Developing 5G workforce and Development of ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of ADGMIN, the Minister also had a productive bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of ASEAN Dr Kao Kim Hourn and several other important bilateral meetings with ASEAN’s Member States and Dialogue and Development Partners, namely Indonesia, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Japan, Republic of Korea, Thailand, and the USA.

During the meeting ITU, Gobind discussed their role in assisting the newly-established National AI Office Malaysia (NAIO).

Among the key discussions include NAIO and ITU establishing AI standards and promoting the interoperability of AI solutions across ASEAN; and providing regulatory and policy support. — Bernama