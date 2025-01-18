KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A tape factory in the Prai Industrial Area in Butterworth was engulfed in flames following a boiler explosion that caused a major fire yesterday afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 4.40pm, sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, alarming nearby residents and motorists.

According to Berita Harian, firefighters and volunteer fire crews rushed to the scene immediately after receiving an emergency call about the blaze.

At the time of the explosion, about 80 workers were inside the factory’s office and premises but were instructed to evacuate for their safety.

The rescue team used water tankers and a crane belonging to the volunteer fire brigade to combat the fire.

Earlier, videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing thick smoke filling the air and causing concern among road users near the area.

Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and personnel remain at the site to bring the blaze under control.