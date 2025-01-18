LANGKAWI, Jan 18 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, will chair the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) on Sunday, where they will discuss a wide range of regional and international issues.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said that the retreat will also discuss Asean’s strategic direction, efforts to strengthen the Asean Community, and Asean’s external relations.

“The Asean Foreign Ministers will exchange views on current developments in regional and international issues, including the crisis in Myanmar, geopolitical tensions, and other challenges affecting regional peace and stability.

“The Foreign Minister will also take the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss issues related to strengthening Asean and bilateral relations,” the statement read.

The AMM Retreat will involve the participation of Foreign Ministers and senior officials from Asean Member States.

The Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste will be participating as an Asean Observer. Also attending are Asean Secretary-General, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn and a representative from Myanmar.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the meeting will review follow-up actions on the decisions made by Asean Leaders during the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits, held in Vientiane, Laos, October last year.

During the retreat, the ministry stated that Malaysia will present the priority areas and deliverables for its Chairmanship under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

“Malaysia will highlight its leadership in strengthening the Asean Community through the identified priority areas and deliverables, which span three pillars: political-security, economic, and socio-cultural.

“This will reflect Malaysia’s objective of fostering a more integrated, inclusive, and sustainable Asean, while enhancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity,” it stated.

The AMM Retreat is the first scheduled meeting in the annual Asean calendar at the ministerial level under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship for 2025.

Over 200 delegates from the 10 Asean Member States and Observer State Timor-Leste are attending the retreat. — Bernama