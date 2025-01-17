BINTULU, Jan 17 — Two men have been remanded for seven days to assist with the investigation of the murder of an elderly woman here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said both the suspects are in their 40s, with one being a foreigner.

“The suspects were arrested in the Tubau area four hours after the report was made.

“The case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement.

He confirmed that the main suspect is the 80-year-old woman’s nephew.

“It is believed that the motive of the crime is because the suspect did not want to care for the victim any more due to her being sick and always causing trouble for him,” Nixon said.

According to him, the victim was found unconscious in the compound of her home.

A police photo of the scene shows the body by a wooden walkway next to an overturned rubbish bin and bushes.

Nixon said a medical team pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Based on early findings, it is believed that the woman was hit and stomped on.

Nixon stressed the police will not compromise with any individuals or groups involved in criminal activities.

“The police are committed to tracking down anyone involved in this case, and I urge members of the public not to make any speculation regarding the case,” he said.

He called on those with information related to the investigation to contact the Bintulu police headquarters on 086-318304. — The Borneo Post