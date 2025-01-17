KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The South Johor Baru District Police confirmed an incident involving a viral video showing a Puspakom staff member being slapped by a customer.

Accordinig to Johor Baru South District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat, the video showed an incident that occurred on November 18, 2024, at the Puspakom Taman Daya, Johor Baru.

The victim, a 38-year-old local male employee of Puspakom, lodged a police report following the assault.

“The suspect, a 59-year-old local male customer, slapped the victim after learning that his lorry had failed the inspection conducted by the victim,” Raud said.

Kes di JB, Staf Puspakom kena lempang dengan pelanggan.Katanya punca kena lempang sebab Staf Puspakom gagalkan pemeriksaan lori pelanggan yang tak mencapaikan spesifikasi standart.Kesian Puspakom, diancam dengan kekerasan. Bila jadi apa2 kat jalanraya dikecam netizen. pic.twitter.com/ncmhemjlzI — ꪖƺꪖƺꫀꪶ (@AzazelLazza) January 15, 2025

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Raub urged those with relevant information about the case to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohd Syahriezam Shamri, at 014-8028427.