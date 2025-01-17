KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia (AKM) deputy director-general (Training) Datuk Ismail Yusop, has been appointed as the director-general of the Community Communications Department (JKOM).

The appointment of the former senator was announced yesterday in a congratulatory post on AKM’s official Facebook page.

“The entire team at AKM extends our heartfelt congratulations to Datuk Ismail Yusop on his appointment as the director-general of JKOM under the Ministry of Communications.

“May he be blessed with good health and success in fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him,” read the post.

Ismail replaces Dr Mohd Khairuddin Othman, whose service was terminated in Sept 2024 after serving as director-general since March 1 of the same year. — Bernama