KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A woman and a teen were hurt by a falling tree along Jalan Pudu here this morning, according to the city’s Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

A Bomba spokesman said the incident happened around 10.44 am.

“The woman is 39 while the teenager, a girl, is 15. They have both been sent to the hospital,” the spokesman was quoted as saying.

Separately, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall said it was working to clear the tree, which was blocking Jalan Pudu and causing congestion on surrounding roads.

“DBKL personnel, along with the Fire and Rescue Department and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), have been on site to carry out tree cutting and clearing work, as well as to manage traffic flow at the incident location,” it said.

“Road users are advised to use alternative routes and follow the instructions issued by the authorities.”

Last year, several cases of fallen trees occurred in the city centre including some that caused deaths.