KUALA NERUS, Jan 16 — Three restaurant workers here were rushed to the hospital today after they fall unconscious believed to be from inhaling leaked gas at the premises.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station chief Azmi Omar said his team received a call regarding the incident at 9.48 am and 11 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

“We received a call from another restaurant worker who saw his three colleagues fainting one after another in the kitchen area. The man was unharmed as he was wearing a face mask at the time of the incident,”.

“Our team ventilated the area by opening the restaurant’s doors for three hours and shutting off the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) valve. Based on our inspection so far, we suspect the leak originated from the cooking gas,” he said when met at the scene.

He added that all three victims who are in their 20s have been sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu for treatment. — Bernama