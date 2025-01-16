ALOR SETAR, Jan 16 — A bank clerk pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing a criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM115,900 in a bank account belonging to a mosque.

Mohd Abd Rahman Hamzah, 41, who was entrusted with the money in the bank account belonging to Kampung Paya Mosque, was charged with CBT for using the fund for personal use between March 23 to July 26, 2022, at the Kuala Nerang Bank Rakyat Branch.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid allowed him bail of RM15,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the police station every month as well as to surrender his passport to the court. He also set Feb 16 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Ilyana Syafiqa Md Saad represented the accused. — Bernama