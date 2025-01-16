KOTA KINABALU, Jan 16 ——— A home-based law firm here was hit with a Molotov cocktail Tuesday night, causing minor damage to the porch.

According to a police report lodged yesterday, security footage showed two people on a motorcycle stopping in front of the home around 8pm that day.

They then set what is believed to be the Molotov cocktail alight, before throwing it into the compound where it exploded into flames.

The lawyer, who owns both the firm and the home, said he found glass shards and traces of fire when he arrived around 8am the next day.

It was learnt that one of the lawyer’s clients with an ongoing legal dispute was also the victim of a Molotov cocktail attack in July 2022.