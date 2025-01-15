LAHAD DATU, Jan 15 — Police have arrested a local man at a house in an oil palm plantation at Kampung Tanjung Labian, Tungku, here Monday, for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing residents of Felda Sahabat 6 on Friday (Jan 10).

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested around 3 pm after the authorities received a report from the public regarding his criminal activities.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was a former auxiliary police officer stationed in Tambisan and is believed to have committed the robbery to obtain money. The suspect was also found in possession of police attire and an air rifle,” he told reporters today.

He said police checks also discovered that the suspect had previously been involved in several extortion cases.

Dzulbaharin said the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery without a weapon, Section 170 for impersonating a public servant, and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 for illegal possession of an air rifle. — Bernama





