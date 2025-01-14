KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has denied allegations that it was requiring non-Muslim students on its Shah Alam campus to attend Islamic religious activities.

Responding to the claims, it clarified that Muslim students attended a session on religious practices in the campus mosque while non-Muslim students participated in a two-hour lecture on social ethics in a separate venue.

“The camp, part of the co-curricular syllabus for Kesatria Negara and Kesatria Kembara, aims to nurture balanced graduates with strong character, intellect, and spirituality.

“While Muslim students engaged in spiritual sessions such as a workshop on Islamic funeral rites, non-Muslim students attended a separate session on Social Ethics, tailored to their needs,” UiTM said in a statement.

It acknowledged the confusion caused from its communication and posters for the events, and said its Centre for Co-Curriculum would review its procedures to ensure more efficient implementation in the future.

“Improvements will include better communication and promotional materials to prevent misunderstandings.

“UiTM emphasises that the Kem Jati Diri dan Kerohanian programme is conducted with respect for the religious and cultural sensitivities of all participants,” it said.

Last week, some students online demanded explanation over a poster for the event, which said all non-Muslim students along with 10 Muslim students from each class at UiTM Shah Alam were required to attend a spiritual event at a mosque.

The proposed programme reportedly included sessions that would separate non-Muslim and Muslim students, with some activities involving Islamic teachings and practices for all participants.

UiTM is restricted to Bumiputera students, who are primarily Malay but also includes natives from Sabah, Sarawak, and Orang Asli who are not necessarily Muslim.