KOTA KINABALU, Jan 13 — Sibuan island will re-open to the public on Wednesday, once authorities have cleared remnants from a leftover World War II bomb found on Tuesday last week.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the police, Sabah Parks, and other agencies will remove debris from the controlled detonation on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Naval Region 2 Command (MAWILLA 2) in Sandakan reported that the mine clearance divers from the Mine Warfare and Diving Headquarters (MSPPA) in Lumut, along with MAWILLA 2, were deployed to conduct the bomb disposal operation.

The unexploded ordnance was successfully destroyed using the Blow in Place (BIP) method. No damage to property or the marine environment was reported.

The bomb, about a metre long and 30cm wide, was believed to be a World War II-era aerial bomb from around 1945, weighing approximately 250 kilograms