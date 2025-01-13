KANOWIT, Jan 13 — A temporary flood evacuation centre opened at the Nanga Ngungun multipurpose hall here last night after longhouse residents were displaced by flooding.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that the centre, which opened at 11.30pm, is giving shelter to 18 flood victims, including an infant, from Rumah Suzusie Lily in Nanga Baloh.

The statement said Bomba responded to the longhouse, located about 45km from Kanowit town, after they received a call at 9.30pm.

“When Bomba arrived, the longhouse was inundated by approximately three feet of water.

“The residents were advised to relocate as the water level was continuing to rise, posing a danger to them,” the statement said.

The Nanga Ngungun multipurpose hall in Kanowit, Sarawak is being turned into a temporary evacuation shelter following floods on January 12, 2025. — The Borneo Post pic

It added Bomba worked together with the police and Civil Defence Force to help the longhouse residents to move to the evacuation centre. — The Borneo Post