BALIK PULAU, Jan 13 — A food rider man was fined RM1,800, in default a month in prison, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for possession of a fake firearm, which he had bought online.

Magistrate Chia Huey Ting meted out the fine on Mohd Nasir Othman, 47, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with possession of an imitation rifle without a valid licence at a house in Jalan Lintang Bayan 6, Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas near here at about 9 am last Jan 6.

During mitigation, his lawyer, Edmund Anthony Hermon from the National Legal Aid Foundation, said his client, who earns RM1,200 a month, has two wives and six school-going children to support.

“He had bought the imitation rifle online through TikTok and it was not intended to hurt anyone as the bullet is of water-based gel.

“The accused did not know that it is an offence to own an imitation rifle which he used to play with his 11-year-old son,” he said.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor, R. Lushani.

In another proceeding at the Sessions Court here, Mohd Nasir pleaded guilty to possession of 18 litres of ketum water in front of a house at Jalan Lintang Bayan 6, Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas near here at 9 am last Jan 6.

He was also charged with his wife, Norhafizah Mohd Zamberi, 36, with possession of 259.5 litres of ketum water in the same house at the same time and date. Both pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin fixed March 12 for submission of the chemist report and set bail of RM16,000 with one surety on both charges for Mohd Nasir, while Norhafizah was allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Lim Jin Hong, while the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama