KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — KK Mart today said its logo was misused by a supplier of a “ham and cheese sandwich” sold by the chain, which religious authorities have found to be using the halal logo without authorisation.

According to Malaysiakini, KK Mart said it had depended on the supplier — Shake and Bake Cafe Sdn Bhd — for the halal certification of the product, and said it had lodge a police report against the company and will pursue legal action.

Separately, the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) said its Halal Management Division conducted an inspection of the product with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) following complaints online.

“The inspection revealed that the product does not have a Malaysian Halal Certification and the producing company is not a SPHM certificate holder,” Jakim said.

“Therefore, the company's action of printing the Malaysian halal logo on the product label constitutes a violation under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730], specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011, for which legal action has been taken by KPDN.”

Earlier today, Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh accused KK Mart of misleading consumers with the “ham and cheese sandwich”, questioning how the item was certified halal.

He had also asked to Jakim to clarify if the food item was halal as claimed.