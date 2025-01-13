PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has conducted inspections at 37 Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres (PUSPAKOM) nationwide, resulting in the seizure of commercial vehicles that violated the Road Transport Act 1987.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said since the Ops Khas PUSPAKOM began on Dec 31, 21 vehicles have been impounded for offences such as using fake Motor Vehicle Trade Licences (LPKM), expired road tax and insurance, and employing LPKM from another company.

“Among the seized vehicles, JPJ also found a lorry that was approved by PUSPAKOM even though its physical condition did not meet safety standards.

“The vehicle was seized under Section 64(1) of the Act to prevent further violations,” he said in a statement today.

In response to the case, Aedy Fadly said JPJ had formed a strategic partnership with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to tackle misconduct related to vehicle inspection results at PUSPAKOM.

“JPJ will continue to enforce regulations in collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

“The department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and aims to minimise road accidents and fatalities, especially involving commercial vehicles,” he said.

Ops Khas PUSPAKOM is implemented to ensure vehicle safety and curb technical violations in commercial vehicles before, during or after periodic or preliminary inspections at PUSPAKOM. — Bernama



