PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has instructed the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) to collaborate with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to enforce actions and prosecute those misusing the halal logo.

In a statement today, Mohd Na’im said the misuse of the halal label on products was a serious offence.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) reminds all parties not to misuse the halal logo label on any product.

“Misusing the halal label constitutes an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730], specifically the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011,” he said.

Mohd Na’im expressed regret over a recent incident at a 24-hour retail outlet at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, where ‘ham and cheese’ products without the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) were sold.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will not compromise on issues involving public integrity and interest.

“All parties are urged to consult JAKIM and state Islamic religious authorities on halal-related matters,” he added.

Earlier, JAKIM, in a media statement, confirmed that the ‘ham and cheese’ product sold at the public university’s premises did not possess SPHM, and the company producing the product was not an SPHM holder.

In a separate media statement, KPDN’s Director-General of Enforcement, Datuk Azman Adam, said that a probe had been initiated against a sandwich bread factory in Sunway Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, suspected of misusing the halal logo.

The case is being investigated under Paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 [Act 730] and constitutes an offence under Paragraph 8(a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Halal) Order 2011. — Bernama