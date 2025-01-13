MELAKA, Jan 13 — Three restaurant operators are facing legal action for the illegal hoarding of subsidised controlled goods following the Op Kita Gempur operation in Melaka yesterday.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN), Melaka director, Norena Jaafar, said the operators, aged between 30 and 50, were found storing 294 kg of sugar, wheat flour, and cooking oil packets without authorisation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“After two weeks of surveillance, we raided an Arabic restaurant, a 24-hour restaurant, and a fried food outlet in Bukit Baru and Bukit Katil suspected of storing subsidised controlled goods without permits.

“We seized 62 kg of raw sugar, 24 kg of fine sugar, 50 kg of wheat flour, and 158 kg of cooking oil packets, with an estimated value of RM1,059.70,” she said in a statement today.

She added that preliminary investigations revealed the traders obtained the goods through intermediaries at higher than market rates, as the premises lacked the authorisation to purchase controlled items for their businesses.

She stated that KPDN Melaka remains committed to carrying out the Op Kita Gempur operation to protect consumers’ rights in the state, and urged the public to file complaints against such unscrupulous businesses through the available channels.

Norena also advised traders in the state to maintain good business ethics and comply with government regulations and laws to combat fraud and exploitation. — Bernama