KOTA KINABALU, Jan 12 — The integrity of political parties should not be compromised just because they accept political donations, said Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam.

Joachim said this when asked to comment on Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) vice-president Datuk Azis Jamman’s recent statement saying that Warisan is wary on working with Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) for the coming state elections as the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) anchor party is currently battling issues of integrity, corruption and abuse of power, and whether this situation would affect PBS’ stance for the elections.

“I think that is just political talk on integrity. In politics, in the whole country, we all depend on donations. Political donations are acceptable.

“How the donation comes about is a bit different, but to me, you cannot say that integrity is compromised simply because you accept donation from other conglomerates, individuals or companies,” he told reporters after a PBS Chinese New Year walkabout at Gaya Street on Sunday.

On Warisan’s expressed willingness to only work with PBS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) instead of all GRS component parties for the state elections, he said this is seen as an attempt to divide the leadership, stressing that PBS is very committed to GRS.

“We have been with GRS since day one and we will stick with them until whenever or when the day comes and maybe we will know about it, but at this point in time, we are still with GRS,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joachim said PBS had carried out walkabouts at Lido and Gaya Street as an annual initiative to welcome the Chinese New Year.

He said the programme is a way for them to wish those celebrating, with the hope that in this Year of the Snake, everyone in Sabah will be happy, cheerful and prosperous.

He said such initiatives can tighten the relationship between leaders and rakyat, with a number of PBS branch chiefs and members taking part in this year’s walkabouts to greet folks and traders in the city.

Also present was Special Officer to the Chief Minister, Yee Tsai Yiew. — The Borneo Post