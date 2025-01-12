KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Four people, including three elderly individuals, had a narrow escape when the car they were in was struck by a falling tree along the Batu Pahat-Mersing road, near Taman Desa, in Kluang at 11:30am this morning.

Kluang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd. Noh, confirmed in a statement that the incident involved two men and two women, aged between 58 and 63.

“The Perodua Alza, driven by 62-year-old Mohamad Din Siron, was heading from Ayer Hitam towards Kluang when the tree suddenly fell on the vehicle,” he said.

“Three of the victims, including Mohamad Din, 63-year-old Aini Saleh, and 58-year-old Normah Za’Abah, suffered injuries and were treated at Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) in Kluang. Mokhtar Siron, 60, was unharmed.”

Bahrin also revealed that the group had travelled from Melaka to visit a relative receiving treatment at HEBHK.