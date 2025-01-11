KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 – Universiti Malaya (UM) said it has immediately shut two 24-hour retail outlets on campus following allegations about “ham & cheese sandwiches” sold there.

In a brief statement, it said the move was made due to concerns over the products’ halal labelling.

The university said the closures are necessary to allow investigations into the allegations to proceed without interference.

It added that the university prioritises ensuring all products sold on campus comply with relevant laws and standards.

The stores will remain closed until further notice.

In Malaysia, turkey ham is more commonly served in sandwiches and baked goods to cater to the majority Muslim community.