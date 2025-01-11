JOHOR BARU, Jan 11 — The black-coloured wastewater that emits a foul smell flowing into Sungai Skudai in Kampung Sepakat Baru is suspected to be sewage discharge from a nearby sewage treatment plant, said Johor Department of Environment director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff.

He said the initial investigation conducted by DOE officers yesterday found that the sewage plant experienced a power supply disruption that could have led to the release of sewage.

“However, the officers will continue their investigation today to identify if there are any other potential causes,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Kampung Sepakat Baru villagers in Skudai expressed concerns following the presence of the black, foamy water discharge that has been flowing into Sungai Skudai since the end of last month. — Bernama