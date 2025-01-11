KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Four people, including a three-year-old child, were killed in a collision involving a car and a five-tonne lorry on Jalan Batu Tiga in Kota Tinggi, Johor earlier today.

The victims, travelling in a Toyota Vios, included the driver and passengers, while the lorry driver sustained injuries.

Buletin TV3 reported that authorities identified the deceased as Aieman Azriq Ahmad, 22; Nurul Fazilah Noor Azmi, 22; Aryan Kasyaf Abdul Razzaq, 3; and a man believed to be Aieman’s friend, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department dispatched nine personnel from the Kota Tinggi and Bandar Tenggara fire stations, led by Senior Fire Officer II Shahrulnizam Johari, to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team assessed the situation and used specialised equipment to free the victims trapped in the vehicle.

“The fatalities were confirmed by the Ministry of Health and handed over to the police for further action,” the department said.

The bodies were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the cause of the crash remains under police investigation.