SEPANG, Jan 11 — The government will hold cyber security campaigns in all primary and secondary schools in the country soon, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi said the campaigns will be held to raise understanding and awareness among parents, teachers and students about cyber security to help them avoid falling prey to scams and online crime.

“In several more weeks, awareness campaigns will be held in schools to raise awareness and understanding about cyber security for parents, teachers and primary school pupils.

“We want them to not focus on social media, meaning no social media at the primary school level,” he said at a media conference after officiating the Communications Ministry’s Madani Adopted Village at Kelinsing Orang Asli Village here today.

At the secondary school level, Fahmi said the government’s focus was awareness on how to use the Internet and social media safely.

“This is to avoid falling victims to (online) scams and other crimes online,” he said.

During his speech, Fahmi said there were 454 scams believed to be using deepfakes recorded throughout last year, involving losses of RM2.72 million.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama News Service deputy editor-in-chief Nasriah Darus and Bernama Head of Management Services & Finance Sharifah Zaini Syed Zain were also present at the event. — Bernama