KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Havoc Food Festival, which has been running since Jan 9 and was scheduled to end tomorrow at the parking lot of Sama Square Setapak, has been ordered to cease operations effective today.

Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, in a statement, said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had issued the order after the organisers were found to have held the event without the required entertainment licence.

“Following excessive traffic congestion that disrupted local residents, my office referred the matter to the authorities,” he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is also Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, revealed that the organiser’s permit application was rejected twice due to late submissions and complaints from residents regarding traffic problems.

“The organisers are reminded not to repeat this mistake and to take into account the well-being of local residents before planning any event,” he said.

The festival sparked widespread frustration among residents, many of whom took to social media to complain about nearly two hours of traffic congestion in the area since its commencement on Thursday. — Bernama