BINTULU, Jan 11 — Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has condemned certain parties for deliberately stirring racial and religious issues on social media.

The Bintulu MP was responding to the controversy surrounding the exclusion of mosques from the Visit Malaysia (VM2026) video montage, which was played up by some irresponsible individuals.

“Issues like this will only deter the influx of tourists to our country. All Malaysians must focus on harmony and unity to ensure that tourists continue to have confidence in Malaysia as a preferred destination,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Such sensitive issues, he emphasised, should not be propagated as they can cause dissatisfaction among the diverse races and religions in the country.

“If there are any issues, come and meet me to discuss them amicably instead of inflaming religious sentiments on social media,” he added.

In support of Motac’s efforts to advance the nation’s tourism sector, Tiong also urged all parties to collaborate and share information to highlight the unique attractions, products, and culture of the states to tourists from around the world.

“I need to emphasise that the 41-second montage video played earlier was solely for the logo launch and not a full promotional video.

“The full promotional video produced will be more comprehensive and detailed, including separate state-by-state showcases for each zone.

“The full video will be produced with a longer duration to meet the needs of various types of tourists,” he said.

Additionally, he stressed that all related parties should focus on the positive impact rather than matters that could tarnish the country’s image.

“We are committed to producing impactful promotional videos that cover all states, showcasing each state’s unique products, destinations, and local cuisine as every state deserves equal opportunities to shine,” he said, adding that doing this would help avoid confusion among tourists, especially those from abroad. — The Borneo Post