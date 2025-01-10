KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) does not have any authority to prevent the increase in school bus fares expected in February, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said his ministry is not responsible for controlling school bus fares because the matter is not under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“The bus fares are not under our control, we have no authority. The bus fares are no longer regulated. It is between the parents (Parent-Teacher Association) and the operators,” he said.

He said this when asked about the issue of school bus fares hike which is expected to go up by between RM5 and RM10 after the press conference on the Announcement of Changes to the KTM Komuter Timetable on the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang Line here, today.

Previously, the media reported that the Penang Consumers Association (CAP) had urged the Ministry of Transport to intervene to prevent the increase in school bus fares scheduled to start this February.

On Wednesday, the Association of Malaysian School Bus Operators (GPBSM) president Mohd Rofik Mohd Yusof said bus operators had expressed their intention to increase the fares, but the final decision would be made based on an agreement between them and the parents. — Bernama