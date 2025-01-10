KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday extended his deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating wildfires across Southern California in the United States.

In a Facebook post, Anwar described the wildfires, which have claimed many lives, destroyed over a thousand structures and displaced countless families, as a tragedy that touches all Malaysians.

“Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people and government of the United States during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with the communities affected by this crisis, as well as the emergency services heroically battling the flames,” he said.

It was reported that fierce wildfires, fuelled by severe windstorms and bone-dry conditions, rapidly spread across parts of north and northwest Los Angeles on Wednesday after claiming five lives and setting more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures ablaze. — Bernama