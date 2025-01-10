KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A photographer, suspected of injuring two fashion designers at an awards event the day before yesterday, will be charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ Court today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed that the police received two reports regarding the incident at 11pm yesterday and arrested a 30-year-old male suspect at the scene, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

He said the incident involved a 30-year-old local photographer who assaulted and injured two local men, aged 53 and 47, who are fashion designers, in the lobby area of the hotel.

The police also seized a camera believed to have been used as a weapon during the incident. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the suspect was remanded for two days starting yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a social media post yesterday, Razman claimed that a debt issue was believed to be the reason the photographer attacked them with a camera.

Razman stated that he had informed the photographer to pay off the entire debt this month but never expected to be assaulted.

“I met him three weeks ago at an event, I paid him and told him I would settle the debt this month. Honestly, I didn’t want to because he has been rude, threatening, yelling, and embarrassing us every time we meet,” he claimed.