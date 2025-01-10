KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A violent attack in Nilai has left four men injured after a group of masked assailants wielding machetes struck at a local restaurant last night.

Harian Metro reported today that the incident occurred at 9:40pm, when five masked men, believed to be locals, were seen entering a vehicle before pulling up at the establishment and charging toward a group of men who were having drinks.

Nilai District Police Chief, Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim, confirmed that all victims were injured in the assault and were subsequently transported to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) in Seremban for medical attention.

“We were informed about the incident by the public, who said that four local men, aged between 44 and 59, were attacked,” he said today.

“It occurred while the victims were inside a restaurant.”

Malik added that the victims were in stable condition and assured that the police were investigating the incident.

“The motive for the attack is still under investigation,” he said.

“The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons and Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm with intent using a weapon.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact the nearest police station or Nilai Police Headquarters at 06-7902222.